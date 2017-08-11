On the Beat - Be more mindful of community’s vulnerable

Antisocial behaviour comes in many forms such as noisy parties, street disorder and vandalism. Behaviour of this type can affect people to varying degrees however it can have a devastating effect on the more vulnerable members of our community, writes Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson.

In recent weeks I have noticed an increase in incidents that are considered to be hate crimes. These are incidents where the victims may have been subjected to abuse or targeted due their sexual orientation, transgender identity, disability, race or religion. As you can imagine if a person has a physical or learning disability the fear of becoming a victim of this kind of crime can lead to withdrawal and isolation from the community as a whole. It may also lead to a reluctance to report incidents due to a fear of “making things worse”.

Midlothian is a welcoming and inclusive area and this has been shown by the way refugees have been accepted into our community and I would ask everyone to be mindful of their more vulnerable neighbours and to help us challenge this behaviour by reporting incidents and supporting the victims.

Midlothian officers have executed a number of drugs warrants at addresses throughout the area in July. These have been successful with large quantities of drugs and a stun gun recovered and removed from our community, in addition to the seizure of thousands of pounds in cash from individuals involved in the supply of drugs.

As a result a number of people have been reported for offences such a being concerned in the supply of drugs. A lot of the information that allows us to enforce these warrants has come from members of the public and I would urge you to continue to report anything that may be connected to the supply of drugs.

You may feel that the information you have is not relevant or think we have not acted upon information you have previously reported but it is all collated and assessed. The information may not justify action on its own but it may fill in a missing piece of the jigsaw at a later date and could prove to be crucial.

If you do have anything to share please phone 101 or use the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.