Opening up the joys of gardening to the young

Dobbies is inviting young, budding gardeners to join its Little Seedlings Club which takes place on the first Sunday of every month.

Organised and hosted by the store’s community champion, Little Seedlings is a one-hour fun-filled, educational club for kids aged four to 10 years old and is the perfect activity to keep the little ones entertained during the school holidays.

Children will have the chance to learn about plants, wildlife and the environment as well as trying their hand at a bit of gardening – putting their potting skills to the test and getting to grips with how to help plants grow. The aim of Little Seedlings Club is to put the fun back into gardening and get little ones excited about spending time in, and learning about, the great outdoors.

The club in August will be all about ‘Perfect Peas’ and ‘Brilliant Beans’, providing all the information they need to grow these vegetables at home. They’ll also have the chance to sample some tasty peas and beans for themselves and sow their own pea shoots.

Little Seedlings Club is completely free to join and as well as learning some fun and simple gardening skills, those who take part will get an activity pack with stickers and certificates to mark their progress. The Little Seedlings Club will take place at Dobbies, Lasswade, on Sunday, August 6.

Places are filling up fast, so to secure your spot, visit https://www.dobbies.com/events/little-seedlings/ now.