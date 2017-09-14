Parents up in arms at School Streets plan

Parents at the first local primary school set to face traffic regulations during drop-off and pick up times have started a petition against the plans.

The School Streets scheme will see cars banned from streets around Lasswade Primary School when the year-long pilot scheme starts after the October holidays.

Parent Donna Bogdanovic attended a meeting at the school last week. She said: “There was a chance for parents to put forward concerns. Parents felt angry that the information got sent out in kids’ school bags –so most didn’t see it and didn’t know this was happening.

‘‘People feel they weren’t engaged with.”

Speaking about the petition Donna added: “It’s going ok. It was set-up by a teacher at the school, she drives to school so she is not happy. I’m hoping the council will read some of the comments at least, as it seems like they don’t take it on if a decision has already been made.”

Five streets will be closed - Pendreich View, Drive, Terrace, Avenue and Grove - from 8.15-9am Monday to Friday, 3.10-3.55pm Monday to Thursday, and Fridays 12.10-12.55pm.

A spokesman for Midlothian Council said: “The aim is to make the area safer for pupils walking, cycling or coming to school by scooter. It also improves air quality around the school, helping pupils to get some of their recommended daily exercise.

“Consultation was carried out in September 2016 with letters sent via pupils. Information was made available online while there was local press coverage too. Of those who responded 87 per cent were in support of the scheme in general and when a subsequent survey was issued over 55 per cent supported the suggested area as agreed by the Council Cabinet.”