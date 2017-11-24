Pathhead Player returns to group a professional actor

A former member of the Pathhead Players has returned a professional actor for the amateur drama group’s annual pantomime.

James Sutherland (28) from Mayfield first joined the group in 2006 and has returned to appear in Cinderella after three years at Aberdeen College studying drama and performance skills.

He said: “I have always had a passion for performing, I did schools shows but Pathead Players was the first thing I did outside school. I learnt a lot of different techniques with them. That experience helped me with my preparation for auditions to get into college and inspired me to go for it. I’m very excited, I can’t wait for the show, it’s so much fun and really funny. I missed everybody when I was away so it’s been good to get back on the stage again.”

Now a qualified actor James added: “I have ben going to some auditions, I did a bit of work with National Theatre Scotland which went very well. I’m up for anything I’m not typecast. I’m also looking into writing.”

Cinderella, December 5-8, Pathhead Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50/ £5 from Wahlberg’s or pathheadplayers@gmail.com.