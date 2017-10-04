Penicuik choir set for annual concert

Penicuik has been twinned with the French town of L’Isle-Sur-la-Sorgue for some time now and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this association, their choir has invited the Penicuik community choir to visit and sing in concert with them next July.

This is a wonderful opportunity to consolidate the “entente cordial“ between the two towns as music is international and the choir is thrilled at the prospect of meeting our fellow choristers.

Since announcing this the choir members have been really enthusiastic and around 37 of them have committed to the venture. There are, however, costs involved, so this year the choir is planning several fundraising activities to help pay for the venture.

Our main annual concert this year will be held on Saturday, October 7 in Penicuik North Kirk. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. A lucky programme will cost £1 and tickets priced at £5 can be ordered in advance by visiting the annual concert page on www.penicuikcommunitychoir.co.uk. Alternatively, phone Elaine on 01968 673779 after 6pm or Carol on 01968 673193. There may be some tickets for purchase at the door on the night of the concert.

The choir has grown in size and confidence over the last few years. The range of songs has increased greatly with classical arrangements by John Rutter of religious tunes to modern pop songs by the likes of David Bowie and Bruno Mars. The choir has also sung songs in German, French, Italian and Latin and always include a medley from a favourite musical.

During the last quarter of the year the choir will be performing in Fauldhouse, Loanhead, Rosslyn, IKEA and many others which will help to raise funds for the visit to France. This is in addition to other fundraising activities such as a coffee morning, a Burns’ supper in January and a quiz night.

If you enjoy singing and would like to contribute something towards your community, why don’t you come along and join? You don’t have to be a trained singer or be able to read music, just have a love for songs. Details can be found on the choir website.