Penicuik couple’s golden evening with friends and family

A couple from Penicuik recently celebrated half a century of marriage together with friends and family at the town’s Royal Hotel.

Tricia (70) and Alex Barrett (69) married on October 14, 1967 in Penicuik. Tricia worked at Valleyfield Paper Mill until she had children. Retired butcher and coal man Alex was born and raised in Loanhead and moved to Penicuik when the couple bought their first house, in Thorburn Terrace. They have since moved to Glencorse, Penicuik.

The couple have three children, Sandy, Melanie and Jacqueline, and three great grandchildren, Tommy, Rachael and Christopher.