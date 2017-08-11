Penicuik DJ captures big exhibition

An award-winning photography exhibition is coming to the Edinburgh Festival thanks to the efforts of a Penicuik DJ.

Of Things Not Seen is a photo essay by Jim Grover which tells the story of Church of England priest Kit Gunasekera.

Jim followed Kit for a year, taking over 15,000 photographs of the Clapham priest, which he then turned into an exhibition.

Radio DJ David Aird (65), one of the presenters of radio station Black Diamond FM’s Heart of the Matter, met Jim when the show was nominated for a prize at the prestigious Jerusalem Awards.

“At the event Jim had been asked to display his photos,” David explained.

“We chatted to him and he said he’d never been to Scotland, but would love to. I contacted St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh and told them what I had found was quite remarkable. Jim got back to me within a week to say he was coming to the festival.”

David’s wife, Ruth, another presenter on the show, interviewed Jim for Heart of the Matter, discussing his background and going in depth about the exhibition.

David said: “The images – I have never seen anything quite so remarkable.

“It’s thought provoking, and there’s a warmth that comes out of the images.”

As well as the exhibition of the images of Jim, there will also be a unique scrapbook for visitors to flick through.

Jim gave disposable cameras to Kit’s congregation and asked them each to take photos. He then collected the cameras and has chosen a selection of the pictures for the book.

The interview will be on Black Diamond FM at 9am next Sunday and Crystal FM at 11am. The exhibition is on display from August 1-31 at St Mary’s Church in Edinburgh and entry is free.