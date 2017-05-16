Penicuik finish in fourth but Lochee spoil their last match

Penicuik’s last league match of the season saw them on the losing end of a five goal thriller to Lochee United.

The visitors had the opening opportunities while at the other end, a Ryan McCallum strike from 20 yards went over the bar.

Then in the 17th minute, a free kick to Lochee was curled into the penalty box, keeper Connor Easton came out to gather but was left stranded as Kirk headed home to put United 1-0 ahead.

Penicuik equalised in the 26th minute when McCallum headed home Penicuik’s 100th goal of the season from an inch perfect Neil Jancyzk free kick.

On the half hour mark, Lochee broke quickly from defence and Easton prevented the visitors from restoring their lead.

They were not denied, however, a minute later when a McComiskie ball into the box was met by Buchan who shot for goal.

Easton blocked the shot but could do nothing to stop Buchan stroking the rebound into the net.

Penicuik had two great opportunities at the start of the second half but they came to nothing.

In the 52nd minute, a corner to Penicuik gave Andy Forbes a chance, but his effort went wide of the target.

Then disaster for Penicuik when Keith Barr tried to head the ball back to keeper Easton, but left it short and Buchan took full advantage of the error to slot the ball under his body to make it 3-1 to Lochee.

In the 65th minute, Buchan dispossessed Somerville in the middle of the park, drove forward and let fly but Easton again pulled off another great save.

And in the 68th minute, Penicuik saw Montgomery’s cross beat keeper Fotheringham but the ball came back off the bar.

Penicuik were pushing hard but were always prone to being caught out with the quick break.

Penicuik continued to press and in the 90th minute pulled a goal back when Stephen Scott cut the ball back into the box for McCallum to rifle home from 12 yards - a fitting way to sign off his career in football and to earn the Penicuik sponsors man of the match award.