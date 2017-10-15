Penicuik firm commits to charity

An annual obstacle-ridden 7K run in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, had the continued support of a Penicuik-based company.

For the past five years Bishop’s Move Edinburgh has provided a vehicle for the RoadBlock Run, organised by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to raise funds for their vital work.

This year’s run had more than 10 obstacles, from inflatables to trucks and tunnels to boot-camps, all designed to encourage participants to slide, climb, scramble, crawl and most importantly have fun working their way around the course.

Bishop’s Move turned out in support by providing the vehicle obstacle with Bishop’s Move bright yellow truck. David Mills, Kenny Janczyk and Steven McKendrick from the Eastfield Farm Road branch were on site to help and encourage participants, many in fancy dress, work their way through the vehicle to continue the race.

David Mills, Bishop’s Move branch manager, said: “This is the fifth year that Bishop’s Move Edinburgh has supported CHSS by providing a vehicle for use as an obstacle by the fun-runners. Each year, we use a different vehicle and try and create a different obstacle within it for the runners to negotiate. It is a day that is enjoyable, a good laugh and, ultimately, raises money for a very worthy cause.” Bishop’s Move regularly assists CHSS through its ‘Donate & Declutter’ scheme providing CHSS with donations collected from customers that are moving house.

Rachel Morrison, CHSS events officer, said: “We would like to thank Bishop’s Move Edinburgh for all they did to help make the Roadblock Run such a success. We welcomed 332 participants to Holyrood Park and have currently raised an amazing £30K plus for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland – with more coming in.

“We had an amazing day with volunteers, staff and participants commenting on the obstacles and level of support given - we couldn’t have possibly done this event without all the help.”