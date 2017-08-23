Penicuik held to a draw despite creating chances

Penicuik were held to goalless draw against Sauchie but still remain at the top of the league.

With just five minutes gone only a timely tackle by Sharp prevented Penicuik’s Lumbert Kateleza striking for goal.

Then Sam Jones took on the visitor’s defence but his effort on goal was easily gathered by keeper Nolan.

At the other end, John MacDonald came to the rescue to block a Morgan strike.

On the quarter hour, the best chance of the game fell to Sauchie but Kelly just failed to make contact with a low cross along the six yard box.

Five minutes later, a flowing move by Penicuik culminated in a strike by Scott McCrory-Irving, but Nolan was well placed to save.

In the 39th minute, Kateleza appeared to be up-ended by keeper Nolan but the referee instead awarded a goal kick leaving it goalless at the interval.

Two minutes into the second half a misplaced pass by MacDonald gave the visitors possession but Kelly’s curling shot went well wide of the target.

In the 50th minute, a Sauchie trialist saw his lobbed effort hooked off the line by Craig Hume.

On the hour mark, Kateleza outpaced Syme, but his low cross along the six yard box was cut out by keeper Nolan.

Five minutes later, a shot by Jones almost squirmed under keeper Nolan but he ended up sitting on the ball.

In the 77th minute, a high looping corner kick to Penicuik was headed narrowly wide of goal by Hume.

Minutes later, MacDonald came to the rescue for Penicuik when he headed the ball over his own bar to save the day.

Three minutes later, Kateleza picked out Aaron Somerville, but his shot flew over the bar.

Then a Sam Jones header was saved by Nolan.

Penicuik: Allison, MacDonald, G Hamilton, Hume, Young, Jones, Connolly, Barr, J Hamilton, Kateleza, McCrory-Irving. Subs: Williams, Montgomery, Mendes, Somerville, Easton.