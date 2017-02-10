Penicuik housing development moves a step closer

A long-running Midlothian housing project that is set to create 552 homes has taken a major step closer to fruition.

For close to 15 years, Mauricewood, to the north of the Penicuik, has been earmarked in a series of Local Plans as part of a larger release of new housing.

Following engagement from the community at a public consultation earlier in 2016, detailed plans have now been submitted by CALA Management and Avant Homes (Scotland) Ltd, and subject to receipt of consents, construction could get underway this summer.

Ensuring a wide aspect of local housing demand is met, the development will see 121 affordable homes included along with a mix of 431 private homes.

Derek Lawson, Land Director with CALA said: “Following earlier community engagement we are delighted to be moving forward with what promises to be an exciting and beneficial development.

“Importantly for Penicuik, this development will contribute to a sizeable investment in infrastructure, which would result in improvements to schools, roads and local facilities across the town – whilst boosting the population, supporting the local economy and increasing footfall in local businesses.

“A mixture of private and affordable bespoke homes will also add to the housing availability in Penicuik and provide much-needed family housing.”

The land, originally identified in 2003 Local Plan, is part of a wider release that is timed to come forward following the completion of works to improve local road network at Martyrs Cross junction on the A702. Other local road improvements are proposed, including a link road from Rullion Road to Mauricewood Road.

Should planning consent be granted, CALA and Avant are also committing to provide improvements to schools, roads and local facilities across the town.

The proposal would see 431 new private homes for sale, ranging from three to five bedrooms, with areas of open space and walkways to woodland, as well as land for 121 new affordable homes on land adjacent Deanburn.

Nicola Reid, Land Director of Avant added: “The principle of development has been long established – with planning applications for the site with Midlothian Council since 2004 – and, with this plan submission, we are now focussed on making a significant investment in Penicuik and the surrounding area.”