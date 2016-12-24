Penicuik pupil wins Christmas card contest

Each year Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame presents a cheque with the winner of her annual Christmas Card competition to charity.

Now in its 17th year, the topic this year was “Peace” and the winner was Rory Scott, a P6 pupil from Scared Heart Primary in Penicuik.

Rory joined Ms Grahame to present a cheque for £250 to the Scottish Refugee Council. Rory and his family will also be invited to be Ms Grahame’s guests at Parliament in the New Year.

Ms Grahame said: “We received some wonderful entries from a number of local schools and it was great to see the children thinking about what peace means to them at this time of year.

“With pictures of refugees, particularly children, daily on our screens, I know that the children in our schools are well aware of the plight of other children round the world.

“Alex Deng of the Scottish Refugee Council, himself a refugee from Kenya, gave an interesting talk on his experiences and the work of the Council to the children which I know they appreciated.”

Mirren McLeay of St Andrew’s Primary, and Shaun Wood of Stobhill Primary, were also announced as runners up in the competition.