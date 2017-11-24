Penicuik woman leads road victims’ charity’s new group

A road victims’ charity that has helped thousands of people cope with the aftermath of road death and injury over the past 25 years is launching a new group in Scotland.

RoadPeace, the UK’s national charity for road crash victims, launched in 1992 and provides support and information to those affected by road crashes as well as campaigning for justice for victims and policy changes to make roads safer. It has over 1000 members and has helped hundreds of road crash victims and their families since forming.

The charity’s group in Scotland will be co-ordinated by Joan Strachan from Penicuik, who became a member in 2008 after her elder sister Moira Ward died in a road crash with an HGV.

Joan credits RoadPeace with helping her get answers regarding the cause of her sister’s death and providing invaluable support in the months and years after the incident. Joan said: “The level of understanding and compassion shown by RoadPeace towards my family and me after my sister’s passing still resonates with me today, and that’s why I think it’s important the charity has a presence in Scotland.

“Everyone should have access to the services that I did if they, or someone they know, is seriously injured or is a fatality in a road crash.”

The launch of the group in Scotland has also been supported by personal injury specialists Watermans Accident Claims and Care, who are the sole Scottish members of the charity’s legal panel. Watermans staff have carried out fundraising for the charity over the past few months and will continue to support the organisation into next year.

Managing Director Scott Whyte said: “On a daily basis everyone at Watermans sees first-hand the devastating impact that road traffic collisions have on people and their families. The presence of RoadPeace can only be a good thing for those whose lives are irrevocably changed by incidents on our roads and we are proud to support the charity as it grows in Scotland.”