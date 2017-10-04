Petition set up to keep the bells ringing

A petition has been set up to keep the bells ringing at West Church in Dalkeith, which are to be muffled after just one complaint.

The bells have chimed every hour for more than a century, but now a letter from Midlothian Environmental Health has warned the church’s owner Charles Taylor, who uses it as a business premises, he must quieten the bells after a complaint was received from a local.

The bells of the old church ring every hour and there has been a complaint to have the bells stopped, which Midlothian Council have confirmed.

That prompted Liz Kecheran from Edinburgh to set up a 38 degrees petition to keep the bells ringing, receiving more than 100 signatures in a day. Liz’s grandparents are from Dalkeith and she spent much of her childhood in the town.

She said: “There seems to be a need for them to be allowed to keep ringing, reading everyone’s comments online. A lot of them are elderly people and probably don’t know how to start a petition.

“If they have been ringing all that time then why should they be stopped by just one complaint?

“The majority of people want them, which you can see with this petition.

“They are part of the history of Dalkeith, one complaint shouldn’t change that.”

Sign the petition here