Physio scoops top NHS award

An NHS Lothian specialist physiotherapist has scooped the Therapist of the Year title at the Scottish Health Awards 2017.

Andrea Wood was awarded the prestigious accolade at a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh after she was nominated by the mum of a six-year-old patient.

Andrea, a specialist physiotherapist in Intensive Care at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, helped little Poppy Smith get back on her feet following a serious illness.

She said: “It is overwhelming and I am quite surprised and so touched. Poppy’s family were amazing and it was an honour and pleasure to work with them. For me to be able to help was fantastic. To see how far she has come is just a delight.”

Andrea, from Dalkeith, was awarded the title after Poppy and her mum Laura, from Gullane, East Lothian, put her name forward for the awards.

They said they were so thankful for all of her dedication and hard work to help Poppy recover after she developed a severe reaction to a virus, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), just over a year ago.

The condition affected her spinal cord and caused painful nerve damage throughout her body.

It was feared that she would never walk again, but slowly Andrea and Poppy worked together to get her out of her wheelchair and back on her feet.

Professor Alex McMahon, Nurse Director, NHS Lothian, said: “We are immensely proud of Andrea.”