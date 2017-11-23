Pit pony carries a lot of value for money into panto

Newtongrange-based theatre company Pit Pony Productions is packing the entertainment value into its pantomime show this year.

As well as performing Aladdin at Newbattle Community High School on December 8 and 9, audiences will also be treated to two additional comedy shorts, A Charming Affair and Schoolroom Sketch.

And Newtongrange Junior Silver Band will also appear on the night, performing Christmas songs before the show to get people in the festive spirit. While the Kic Dance Company from Bonnyrigg will also perform at the halfway point.

Doreen Hamilton, Pit Pony Productions secretary, said: “We are a local drama group which tries to put on the best show we can for the community while keeping the prices reasonable. It’s only £6 each, to allow people to come along with their families.

“We work hard and put on a good show which is value for money. That’s what it is about at the end of the day. We get such a buzz at doing something new and produce a night that entertains people.”

Currently 16 strong, the four year old group has benefited from donations from McSence and the Dean Tavern.

And Doreen revealed more about its actors: “There’s a lot of talent within the group, with a real mix of ages. Our youngest is 21 and our oldest is probably me at 68, it’s a wide range. My daughter is involved and the youngest girl’s mum is in it, we have got a husband and wife as well.”