Plans for new Aldi store are withdrawn

Supermarket chain Aldi has withdrawn its planning application for a new store on the site of the former Mayshade Garden Centre at Hardengreen.

The plans to demolish the existing buildings at the Eskbank Road site and build a new unit were much anticipated in Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith.

It would have been the discount supermarket chain’s first branch in Midlothian.

Aldi’s property director Andy Doyle refused to explain the change of mind – and insisted the company still hoped to open a store in the area.

He said: “Serving the target catchment of Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith remains a high priority and we are evaluating the options available to deliver a store at the earliest opportunity.”

The Aldi development was expected to create more than 30 in-house jobs and many more in construction.

Darius Namdaran, Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council chairman, said: “There were issues over the site itself and traffic issues, but having an Aldi would welcomed.

“There are a lot of people in Bonnyrigg who would like an Aldi supermarket on their doorstep.”