Playground improvements earmarked for Saltersgate

Midlothian Council has confirmed plans for the redevelopment of Saltersgate’s playground. One-off funding to undertake the work at the school was recently approved by councillors.

The Dalkeith school, which supports children and young people with additional support needs, will have all sections of the playground redeveloped.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Property and Facilities Management, Councillor Derek Milligan, said: “We are delighted to approve plans to redevelop the playground at Saltersgate.

“The school provides a vital service for children and young people in Midlothian and we hope these upgrades will help to further enhance the overall experience for pupils at Saltersgate.”