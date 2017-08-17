Plea to support Dogs Trust fun day

Dogs Trust West Calder is inviting local dog lovers and their four-legged-friends to their annual family fun day on Sunday, August 20.

Once again this popular event will be held at West Lothian College in Livingston.

Taking place from noon to 3pm, the event promises plenty of fun and games for everyone including the ever popular All Day Fun Dog Show with classes running throughout the afternoon, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready. Other activities on the day include Have-a-Go Agility, Mini Fun Fair, stalls, competitions, zorbing, a Doggy Dash and an ice cream van specially for dogs. There will be Canine Carers on hand to offer rehoming advice, free microchipping, nail clipping and health checks for dogs.

Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre manager, Susan Tonner, said: “There are all sorts of fun activities planned throughout the day so do come along and support Dogs Trust West Calder. We can promise you a really fun day out for all the family!

“We are so excited to be hosting another annual Fun Day, it’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as all proceeds from the day help the many stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs we care for at our West Calder Rehoming Centre.”

The entry fee is a tin of dog food, doggy treats or toy.