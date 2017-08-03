Police appeal as thieves hit care home

Thieves in Midlothian have targeted the elderly with a theft at a care home.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the overnight theft from Newbyres Care Home, Gore Avenue, Gorebridge last night.

Police say three rooms within the home were entered and searched by intruders.

At around midnight three people were seen acting suspiciously outside the address.

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison: “The victims in the instance are elderly and vulnerable and one of the rooms is thought to have been occupied at the time of the incident.

“This could obviously have a damaging impact on the victims and other residents.

“Our enquiries will continue but I would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour in and around Newbyres Care Home or Gore Avenue to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0227 of August 3.