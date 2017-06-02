Police investigate attempted car theft

Police are investigating after a brazen attempted car theft in Dalkeith on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man was at his home on Kippielaw Drive around 8pm when a man knocked on his door and said he was there to pick up the man’s car, claiming it had been in a collision.

However, when the homeowner became suspicious and questioned him, he got into a white van and drove off.

Police are now trying to find out more about the incident.

The man is described as white, in his late 50s, with a skinny build, shoulder-length straggly hair and wearing work clothes and orange boots.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “We believe this was a ploy to steal the man’s car, but thankfully the attempt was unsuccessful.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are trying to trace the suspect and anyone who recognises his description, or who has any relevant information should contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3799 of the 5th May, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.