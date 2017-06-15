Councillors promise to work together

The three Midlothian East councillors have promised to put party differences to one side to work together for the local community.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of Mayfield Community Council, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) revealed that he, Cllr Kenneth James Baird (SNP) and Cllr Peter Smaill (Con) have made that commitment just a month after all being elected for the first time. He said: “We have agreed to meet on a regular basis. The three of us working together can obviously do more for the communities in Midlothian East. I’m really looking forward to working together with my fellow councillors and you the community council.”

Community Council chairman Robert Hogg praised this move.