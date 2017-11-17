Councillors seek paternity cover assurances from COSLA

Midlothian’s Council has unanimously backed an SNP motion to lobby COSLA to introduce maternity and paternity leave for councillors.

Under present arrangements councillors have no assistance to cover maternity leave and must choose between attending duties or not. The motion also called for the council to investigate ways of flexible working and other practical arrangements to assist with a councillor’s workload whilst on leave.

SNP group leader Cllr Kelly Parry said “We don’t have enough women in politics. The last few weeks have been a fishbowl into why that is the case. We hope this council can take a progressive leap into the 21st century. We must send a message that women and parents are welcome in local government.”

Labour councillor John Hacket and Conservative councillor Andrew Hardie both spoke in favour of the motion before it was unanimously passed.