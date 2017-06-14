Danielle’s joy at becoming county’s first female MP

Labour candidate Danielle Rowley last week became the first woman to represent Midlothian at Westminster.

Reflecting on the result, Ms Rowley, daughter of Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Alex Rowley MSP, said: “I am grateful and honoured to be elected to represent my home, and to be given the trust of the people of Midlothian. I want to thank every single person who made the effort to come out on Thursday in the rain. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and working hard to make our country a better and fairer place to live for us all.

“I am privileged to know and have learned from Eric Clarke and Sir David Hamilton – both fantastic former MPs for the area.

“I am also proud to be the first woman elected as the Member of Parliament for Midlothian. I hope that this shows young girls all across the county that no job is off limits to them, and with hard work and determination you can achieve your goals and have an impact.

“Locally and nationally we face big challenges, and it is important that we have strong leadership to stand up for us and oppose damaging policies that will harm communities like Midlothian. I will work to do just that – and to protect jobs, our future livelihoods and people’s standards of living.”