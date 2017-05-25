Former councillors reported

The SNP has reported two of its former councillors to the returning officer for printing their council email addresses in their election leaflets.

Both Andrew Coventry and Jim Bryant had left the SNP and were standing as independent candidates in the recent council elections when they printed their council email addresses on their leaflets. Although this in itself does not breach any rules, had someone contacted them they would be breaching election rules by responding via their council email addresses.

Mr Coventry called the SNP complaint “incredibly petty”, adding: “I can’t support a party that behaves in such a undemocratic manner

“They should have come to me and said, as this is the first I have heard about it.”

Jim Bryant said: “I was unaware of not being allowed to use the council email address and did not use it for any gain.

“I was made aware of my error and was spoken to by a lawyer working in the council.”

An SNP spokesman said: “We raised some questions over the fact that council email addresses were being used in election literature. So we asked the returning officer to investigate

“Everyone has to follow the rules, they are very clear, to make sure that public money is not used for campaigns. It was a pity we had to do this.”

A council spokesman said: “Each complaint was investigated and appropriate action taken, if required, to ensure council facilities were only used for council purposes.”