General Election: Labour wins Midlothian seat

Labour candidate Danielle Rowley has been elected as the new MP for Midlothian, replacing Owen Thompson (SNP).

The county’s new MP spoke of her delight, she said: “I’m very proud. Honestly, my goal was to take the seat but I was very hopeful that we would at least come close and make a challenge, but as the days have went on and the doors have been knocked and the positive response from people raised my hopes.

“I’m just so proud of the campaign we have led.

“I’m very proud of being from Midlothian, it is a great place and the people are fantastic but I want to make it a better place to live.

“I want to ensure our workers are paid well and have good jobs and training opportunities.

“Something we will be working on is helping working people who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Owen Thompson (SNP) said: “You win some, you lose some.

“National swings clearly had a big impact here, our opposition parties turned it on the referendum or devolution matters.

“You know what it’s all about when you get into politics, just this time it wasn’t to be.

“It’s too early to say what is next for me.

“We will keep putting forward our positive message.

“I’m disappointed to only have been Midlothian’s MP for two years, there was still work to be done.

“But I wish Danielle all the best.”

Conservative candidate Chris Donnelly was upbeat, with the Conservatives doubling their number of votes from 2015. He said: “I am absolutely delighted. It has built on the council election we had last month. We have turned Midlothian into a three-way marginal. Every Conservative vote in Midlothian counts.”

“It was mainly independence which came on the doorstep but also the amount of housebuilding and infrastructure especially in Penicuik and the Midlothian West areas.”

The full Midlothian result - Danielle Rowley (Lab) 16,458; Owen Thompson (SNP) 15,573; Chris Donnelly (Con) 11,521; Ross Laird (LD) 1721. Votes polled - 45,344. Turnout 66.4per cent.