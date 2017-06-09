General Election live: Midlothian

Stay tuned for all the latest updates live from the Midlothian count at Lasswade Centre, Bonnyrigg.

Turnout 45,344 (66.4 per cent).

Liberal Democrat candidate Ross Laird remains realistic of his chances, he said: “Obviously we have not won. From our perspective it’s about building up our share of the vote from the last time.

“Hopefully we can benefit from an increase on our vote across Scotland.”

Conservative candidate Chris Donnelly is in buoyant mood, he said: “It’s good, it has been fantastic for us, I’m really pleased to be building on the success we had in the council elections.

“We were wondering if it would transfer across and it has.

“This seat looks like a three-way fight tonight, and maybe next time.

“Every vote counts, I’m absolutely delighted.”