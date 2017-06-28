Labour refutes sexism claim

Labour has accused the SNP of “mischief” after the party was labelled “sexist” for not giving more women top positions at the council.

The SNP attacked the Labour administration for only appointing male councillors to cabinet and COSLA sub-committees, despite Midlothian Council having the highest percentage of equal representation in Scotland at the May elections, with women making up 39 per cent of councillors elected, up from 24 per cent in 2012.

SNP group leader Cllr Kelly Parry called on Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to intervene and labelled the lack of female appointments “a backwards step”.

Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) questioned why Cllr Parry and Cllr Johnstone (SNP) refused the offer of cabinet positions from the Labour Group when it tried to form a cross-party coalition.