Local elections live: Midlothian

Keep up to speed with all the results and comment as we get it at the Midlothian Council election count at Lasswade centre.
Tension is in the air here at the count, with the first results now expected between 12 and 1pm.
Keep up to speed with all the results and comment as we get it at the Midlothian Council election count at Lasswade centre.
Tension is in the air here at the count, with the first results now expected between 12 and 1pm.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.