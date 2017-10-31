Local MP calls for Universal Credit pause

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) has urged the UK Government to pause the roll out of Universal Credit, while she welcomed the Government’s U-turn on charging 55p a minute for using the Universal Credit helpline.

To combat costs to constituents the MP had offered claimants the use of the phone in her office in Dalkeith for free.

Universal Credit is a new payment to help with living costs, currently being rolled out.