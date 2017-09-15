Local MP is leadership campaign chief

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) has been named as the campaign chief for leadership candidate Richard Leonard.

Danielle was elected as MP for Midlothian in June’s General Election, replacing Owen Thompson (SNP), having previously worked for housing charity Shelter. Her father Alex Rowley is currently leading Scottish Labour while a successor to Kezia Dugdale is appointed after her shock resignation recently, but has ruled himself out of running for leader.

Ms Rowley said she was “proud” to lead the campaign for the Central Scotland list MSP Mr Leonard, a former trade union organiser, who is seen as the left wing candidate. So far Anas Sarwar MSP is the only other candidate.