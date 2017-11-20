Midlothian Council calls for UK parliament ward status quo

Responding to the Boundary Commission proposal for a ‘Midlothian and Upper Tweeddale County Constituency’, councillors have called for the Midlothian UK parliament ward to stay as it is.

At last week’s full council meeting Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “It’s always been this council’s position that keeping the constituency co-terminus with the council is of great benefit.”

However, Cllr Kenneth Baird (SNP) questioned why political parties at the council are involved in the consultation at all. Despite this, council agreed to recommend that the status quo remains.

The Boundary Commission had preciously suggested a Midlothian and Peebles constituency, the consultation continues.