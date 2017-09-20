New MP’s office officially opened

Midlothian’s first ever female MP had her office officially opened last Thursday by the Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry MP.

Danielle is the private parliamentary secretary to Emily Thornberry and the pair have a close working relationship on foreign affairs at Westminster.

The event was attended by locals, including councillors from all political parties, staff from local charities and senior officers at Midlothian Council.

Danielle Rowley MP after the opening said: “It has been an exciting and significant day as I officially open my constituency office. I was honoured to be joined by previous MPs Eric Clarke and Sir David Hamilton. My late mother worked for both MPs as a caseworker and I shared stories of how my passion for helping people was passed on by her.

“I was delighted to have Emily Thornberry join me at the event and show her round Midlothian. I am very proud of my home, and look forward to welcoming constituents in to the office to help with any issues they have, and to representing the people of Midlothian in Westminster.”

Speaking after the event Emily Thornberry MP said: “Danielle is a fantastic representative for the people of Midlothian and has a clear dedication and passion to the area. I wish her and her staff well as they continue to represent and advocate on behalf of constituents who will walk through the door, phone, email or contact Danielle directly at a surgery.

“Danielle is a Midlothian woman and, working in partnership with Midlothian residents, will continue to serve her community well. Midlothian will have strong vibrant representation where no one and no community is left behind.”