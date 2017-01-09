Plans for new retail unit to be heard tomorrow

Midlothian Councillors have been urged to turn an “eyesore” into an “asset” by granting planning permission for a Home Bargains store in Dalkeith.

The application for planning permission, which goes before the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, would create 40 new jobs on a vacant plot of land beside the Tesco Superstore store petrol station in Dalkeith.

Bryan Wilson, development director with London and Scottish Investments who own the site, said: “As it stands the site is a real eyesore, which is littered with rubbish and the debris from fly-tipping.

“But it could be an asset for the local community if councillors grant the Home Bargains store planning permission.

“The store would probably be up and running by next Christmas bringing with it 40 new jobs, and a significant boost to the local economy and putting this unloved bit of land into productive use.

“That would make Dalkeith three times a winner.”

The planning application for the 17,500 sq ft store has been recommended for refusal by council officers for a number of reasons, including the loss of landscaping, being contrary to the Local Plan, and its potential to “undermine the vitality and viability of either Dalkeith or Bonnyrigg town centres”.