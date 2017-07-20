Tories question “positive campaign”

Midlothian Conservatives group leader Pauline Winchester has accused the SNP of intimidation during the recent General Election.

As part of a Labour motion congratulating Danielle Rowley for becoming the new MP for Midlothian following the recent snap General Election, councillors were called upon to offers appreciation to all the candidates that contested the election for their “positive and respectful campaigns”.

However, Cllr Winchester (Con) was quick to comment about local campaigning, saying: “I would like to extend our congratulations to Danielle. I disagree with the line that the election was run in a respectful way. Since the Conservative field boards were destroyed, and we were filmed by the SNP for hours at a time.”