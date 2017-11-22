Tories report SNP leader to standards

The leader of the Midlothian Conservative group has reported SNP leader Kelly Parry to the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life

Councillor Pauline Winchester made the complaint due to the lack of a declaration of interest whilst discussing Tory proposals to leave COSLA, a group Cllr Parry receives £10,000 a year from for her role as spokesman for community well-being.

Cllr Winchester told the Advertiser: “We all have to abide by ethical standards, so it’s only fair that they be reported when they are not.

“It’s not to get back at our motion being rejected as we didn’t think we would get backing, but we wanted to create a talking point. I’m sure if it had been one of us a letter would been sent and tweeted.”

Cllr Parry said: “My role at COSLA is well known, and in no way relevant to the motion that was being put forward.

“This is a politically-motivated complaint, and will be seen as such by the Standards Commission.”