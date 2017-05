Poltonhall Gala Day has chosen its court for the annual event, held on Sunday June 4 at Poltonhall Recreational Ground.

These 21 children from the local primary schools will play a big part in the popular annual event, with the parade leaving Poltonhall Bus Terminus at 12pm on the day.

Criterion Brass Band & Dancers at Poltonhall Gala Day 2010.

All photos by Claire Laurenson Photography.