Powercut after electrical box explodes

Police sealed off an area of a Midlothian High street after an electrical box exploded, leaving many local residents without power.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon in Bonnyrigg, and firefighters were called to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for Scottish Power said: “We were called out by the fire brigade to the High Street in Bonnyrigg, where there was a faulty link box. It appeared that all the fuses had blown.

“As a result, 30 people were cut from the supply at around 3.30pm. The majority were reconnected by around 7.30-7.45pm. The rest were reconnected at around 9.30pm.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, which was due to a faulty link box on the High Street.”