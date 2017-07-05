Praise for volunteers

A volunteer from Gorebridge shared her experiences during the recent Volunteers’ Week to encourage other members of the community to join them.

Mary Hamilton joined Bield’s Emily Court development more than 11 years ago donating her free time as a lounge assistant and plays a helping hand in the support of its tenants.

After noticing how tenants at Emily Court enjoyed coffee mornings, Mary decided she wanted to organise them more frequently. Creating opportunities for tenants to mix with other tenants and visitors from Gorebridge.

Mary, a lounge assistant at Emily Court, said: “I really enjoy volunteering with Bield, it has given me the opportunity to meet people from my local area and give something back to the community.

“The coffee mornings are really special to the tenants and I always get compliments on my homemade scones which makes me feel really appreciated.

“There are always great activities going on at Emily Court to get involved in and I love working with the other volunteers, everyone is lovely.”

Thirty-five Bield developments across Scotland used Volunteers’ Week to thank the hardworking volunteers that selflessly put others first to help their residents and tenants.

Ruth Bowen, volunteer development manager at Bield, said: “The work our volunteers do at Bield is invaluable to our tenants and the community.

“We are so appreciative to everyone who gets involved with us and helps improve the lives of everyone across the country. The tenants, their families and our staff rely on those individuals who give up their time to lend a hand to others and we are so grateful for them. It is great to show them how much we value their hard work by taking part in Volunteers’ Week and we hope they have enjoyed the celebrations.”

Bield’s ‘Free to Be’ ethos seeks to enable people at its developments to make their own choices and live their own lives wherever possible.

Volunteers are instrumental to this, from lending a listening ear to tenants to getting involved with social activities organising and helping run anything from bingo nights, to day trips, craft clubs and musical events.

Housing and care provided by Bield is designed with older people in mind and offer a range of amenities to suit varying needs.

To find out more about how to you can volunteer with Bield, go to http://www.bield.co.uk/work-us/volunteering.