Project funds nourish Midlothian communities

Local groups in Mayfield and Easthouses are among the latest community organisations to benefit from the ‘Food Glorious Food’ funding project.

Organised by Midlothian Council and NHS Lothian, the initiative was part of a participatory budgeting scheme which allowed local people to decide on how funds should be allocated.

Local groups, in some of Midlothian’s most disadvantaged areas, had to demonstrate that their project would improve the health of local people by promoting healthy eating, supporting community growing schemes, and other food related activities.

A total of £50,000 was made available for projects based in the Gorebridge, Woodburn/Dalkeith and Mayfield and Easthouses areas.

In total, 34 groups across the communities received funding of sums ranging from £230 to £3000.

Successful groups from Mayfield and Easthouses were presented with a cheque at their recent gala day. Pictured is Nichola Bailey, receiving a cheque on behalf of Y2K from Robert Hogg, chairman of Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council.

Councillor Russell Imrie, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities, also recently met with seven of the 10 local groups who were successful in receiving ‘Food Glorious Food’ funding in the Woodburn/Dalkeith area.

The event took place in Cowden Pavilion, which is managed by Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club.

The club received £3000 to install a new kitchen at the pavilion, while Horizons Recovery Cafe, another successful project, provided teas and coffees at the celebration event.

Earlier in the year, nine groups from the Gorebridge areas shared £16,000, including Arniston Rangers Youth Football Club, to provide fresh water dispensers installed at their new facility, and Gorebridge After School Club, which is looking to provide healthy food options and cooking classes for local children.

NHS Lothian is committed to reducing health inequalities through partnership working

For further information about participatory budgeting projects, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/yourcommunity or email PBGrants@midlothian.gov.uk.