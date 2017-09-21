Public meeting to promote cycling in Midlothian

Anyone with an interest in cycling and active travel from Penicuik and throughout Midlothian are being invited to attend a public meeting being held at Beeslack High School, Penicuik, on Wednesday, September 27 from 7pm to 9pm.

The event is being led by Penicuik Cycling Group, which has grown from a handful of followers on Facebook just over a year ago to an active group bidding and winning funding in partnership with Midlothian Council, Penicuik First and Penicuik Community Council. The aim of the meeting is to engage with local residents and cyclists about what more needs to be done in the area to make cycling and other active travel attractive and safe for all.

Ross Laird, Penicuik Cycling Group coordinator, said: “It’s great to see so many people taking an interest in cycling and walking across Midlothian and the council understands the need for change, but more needs to be done before we really see a shift of travel patterns away from cars.

“Safety on and around our roads remains a key concern and we are interested in looking at how we can work with partners to look at how we can improve local road safety for cyclists. Despite good progress on cycling promotion and events in the county, we still have a long road ahead before cycling and active travel becomes the norm. This meeting on the 27th will enable people to have their say in how we develop these plans going forward.”