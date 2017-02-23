Pupils chose name for new Dalkeith play area

A group of three pupils from St David’s RC Primary School have won a competition to name a new playpark within the Barratt at Eskbank housing development.

P7 pupils Miai McCran, Rhys McCourt and Callum Frame competed against their classmates to come up with the new park name and win £100 worth of vouchers to help redecorate their classroom.

The winning name – Wonderwood Play Park - was picked by staff at Barratt Homes.

The specially created sign has now been attached to the park railings for all to see.

Rhys said: “It’s really cool to see the name we came up with at the entrance to the park and I’m happy that our idea was chosen.

“It was fun to take part and I’m glad I’ve been able to win a prize for my school too.”

Anne Ross, sales director for Barratt Homes East Scotland, added: “We’re really excited to reveal the sign for Wonderwood Play Park and would like to thank all of the pupils at St David’s that took part in the competition.

“Barratt Homes is committed to supporting the local communities within which it builds and inviting the children to name this new park is a great way to help people who live around the area feel part of the new development.”