Search

Pupils could learn about local man who became one of the first European settlers in Western Australia

Adam Pearson Armstrong, founder of Dalkeith Australia.

Adam Pearson Armstrong, founder of Dalkeith Australia.

Nearly 200 years after a Midlothian man emigrated to Australia, the settlement he created and named after his hometown continues to thrive.

Component:1.4336617.1484128220, , ,$mergedBody