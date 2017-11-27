Search

Pupils on site

Site manager, Dale Lamont shows the children and teachers the work going on at the site.
Six pupils from Lasswade Primary School were recently shown around CALA’s Eagle’s Green site at Broomieknowe.

They were also given a talk on the importance of health and safety and shown the various stages of a development.