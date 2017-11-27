Pupils on site

Six pupils from Lasswade Primary School were recently shown around CALA’s Eagle’s Green site at Broomieknowe.
They were also given a talk on the importance of health and safety and shown the various stages of a development.
Six pupils from Lasswade Primary School were recently shown around CALA’s Eagle’s Green site at Broomieknowe.
They were also given a talk on the importance of health and safety and shown the various stages of a development.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.