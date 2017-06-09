Pupils take a bow at 2017 design competition

An annual celebration of design skills has again shone the spotlight on the talent to be found in local secondary schools.

The Midlothian Schools Design Competition was held last week, hosted by sponsors IKEA Edinburgh.

The furniture retailer has backed the competition, which honours the brightest young talents in the fields of design and manufacture, graphic design in Midlothian, since it started 16 years ago.

The awards received entries from six schools across seven categories – S3 Design and Manufacture, S3 Graphic Communication, National 5 Design and Manufacture, National 5 Graphic Communication, Higher Design and Manufacture, Higher Graphic Communication and Best Practical Work. With a final 75 entries being shortlisted for the coveted awards.

The The event, held in the IKEA Edinburgh restaurant, attracted around 200 guests, including guest of honour Kirsty McFaul, senior education officer for Education Scotland. This year’s winners were: S3 Design and Manufacture – 1 Fraser Wilson (Penicuik High School), 2 Ruairidh McKenzie (Beeslack Community High School), 3 Lucy Sayers (Lasswade High School).

S3 Graphic Communication – 1 Maks Sielicki (St David’s High School), 2 Dylan Foley (St David’s High School), 3 Kiera McConnell (Beeslack Community High School).

N5 Design and Manufacture – 1 Lewis Hanley (Lasswade High School), 2 Amber Malone (Penicuik High School), 3 Katie Thomson (Lasswade High School).

N5 Graphic Communication – 1 Shannon Fitzpatrick (Newbattle High School), 2 Joe Millar (Beeslack Community High School), 3 Abby Steedman (Lasswade High School).

Practical Prize – 1 Connor Broughton (St David’s High School), 2 Lewis O’Donnell (Beeslack Community High School), 3 Martin McMahon (St David’s High School).

Higher Design and Manufacture – 1 Lexvi Sanchez (St David’s High School), 2 Isla Thom (Penicuik High School), 3 Adam Murdoch (Lasswade High School).

Higher Graphic Communication – 1 Erin Birrell (Newbattle High School), 2 Jerin Matthews (Lasswade High School), 3 Douglas Jones (Lasswade High School).