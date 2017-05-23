Put your Midlothian business to the fore

It’s called Netgolfing and it is designed to generate more business and expand your contacts.

Melville Golf Centre, Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade (EH18 1AN) is the venue on Wednesday, June 7, from 2pm to 5pm.

George Archibald, chief executive of MELCC, said the concept was based on the principle that more business was done on the golf course than anywhere else.

“Business is also done with people that you know, like and trust and we believe that golf and networking are a winning combination,” he said.

The event is open to non-members who will have the opportunity for a short lesson at the range with Professional Golf Association-trained professionals followed by the option to play nine holes.

Beginners can practice on the short game area.

George added: “This event is aimed at both golfers and beginners to focus on informal networking, coupled with fresh air, exercise and a bit of fun.”