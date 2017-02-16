Putting the Esk Valley in the picture

The Esk Valley Trust is seeking entries for its 2016/17 photo competition showing the beauty and diversity of the North and South Esk River valleys.

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages. There are cash prizes for the top three entries, which will be presented at the trust’s annual general meeting in Dalkeith on May 2.

The theme is intended to be broad, highlighting the scenery and wildlife to be found in the area. The trust is also interested in the history reflected in the towns and villages along the length of the valley and the historical buildings and industrial heritage of the area.

It is hoped to compile some of the best photos in a calendar for 2018, so are on the lookout for photos taken throughout the seasons.

All photos must be uploaded on to the Esk Valley Trust’s Flickr gallery via the website www.eskvalleytrust.org

The closing date is Sunday, April 2. Full details can be found at www.eskvalleytrust.org