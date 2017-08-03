Queen honours Midlothian women

Two county women have been honoured by The Queen for their care and compassion in the local community.

Ann Hamilton from Bonnyrigg, and Gorebridge resident Ellen Scott have both received their British Empire Medals from Lord Lieutenant Sir Robert Clerk.

Ann Hamilton receives her British Empire Medal from Lord Lieutenant Sir Robert Clerk

The women’s achievements were recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

For more than 24 years Ann has worked as the office manager for the Scottish Veteran’s Garden City Association which provides housing for disabled veterans throughout Scotland.

During that time she has shown an exemplary commitment and dedication to the well-being of disabled veterans seeking accommodation. Ann, because of her caring nature and compassion, has gone above and beyond to resolve their housing needs.

On her own initiative, Ann established and maintained links with the Tri-Service Personnel Rehabilitation Unit in Edinburgh with the result that the charity was able to house almost 100 disabled veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

In addition, Ann has been a voluntary care worker in the military services charity SSAFA as well as a poppy appeal collector for more than 20 years.

Ellen retired from her role last year as a senior administrator in the Department of Veterinary Scientific Services in the University of Edinburgh. She has undertaken a number of roles in her career and has amassed a stunning amount of knowledge which has made her the ‘go to’ person in whichever role she has held.

Ellen is known as one of the most friendly and caring people you could meet. She has time for everyone and anyone who needs encouragement, support, comfort and help.

This extends to her local community in Gorebridge where she has made and is continuing to make a significant contribution. Ellen is the chairman of Gorebridge Community Cares which was established in 2013 to improve the community life of Gorebridge by fostering an ethos of community spirit.

The group were able to secure nearly £100,000 funding to create a community park from derelict land that had been closed for 10 years. In recognition of this work she was asked to officially open the new Gorebridge Railway Station in 2015.