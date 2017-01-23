Rabbits dumped near Gorebridge farm

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after three domestic rabbits were dumped near a farm.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called out to a farm in Gorebridge on Thursday, January 19 when a member of the public found the three rabbits.

Named Bounty, Coconut and Tiki by staff, the rabbits are now in the care of their animal rescue and rehoming centre in Glasgow.

Centre Manager Anna O’Donnell, said, “The rabbits appear in good condition, so they’ve obviously been someone’s pet.

“The member of public who found them said that rabbits of similar breed were dumped in the same place the year before so we’re very interested to speak to anyone who might have any information.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.