Race ace Colin helps win trophy in first season

Midlothian based motor racing driver Colin Noble has played a major role in securing Ecurie Ecosse’s winning of the inaugural Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship.

Colin, 21, who hails from Penicuik, is the son of Colin Noble Snr, a former championship winning racing driver and director of Midlothian car dealership, Alex F Noble and Son.

His Ecurie Ecosse team enjoyed a near-perfect race weekend at Snetterton on August 12 and 13 securing a further race win – the sixth of the season – to claim the LMP3 Cup Championship with still two rounds remaining.

Colin teamed up for the season with Ecurie Ecosse director and driver, Alasdair McCaig in the LMP3 Cup and quite a pairing it has turned out to be.

Colin said: “This is my first season driving with Alasdair and the LMP3 and we really pushed each other as hard as we could to get this result.

‘‘The whole team has gelled very well and there is a great vibe.

‘‘I am delighted with the season as a whole and that we’ve claimed the title ahead of Donington.

‘‘It’s a great achievement for all of the team.”

The Ecurie Ecosse team now prepares for the Le Mans Cup which takes place at The Circuit Paul Ricard this Saturday, August 26.

The final round of the LMP3 Cup takes place at Donington Park on September 16 and 17.

The local race ace started his karting career in 2008 aged 12 and won the British Championship a year later.

Following further seasons in karting, he stepped up to the inaugural Radical SR1 UK Cup in 2013, chalking up seven wins over eight rounds with one second place.

A move to single-seaters followed in 2014 when he joined MGR Motorsport to compete in the Formula Renault Championship, securing three podium places.

Remaining with MGR, he then embarked on the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup, finishing tenth overall in a strong field before moving onto the International GT Open championship with the Radical factory in 2016, again claiming victories and multiple podiums.